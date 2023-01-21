Kylie Jenner Shares Picture of Son — Reveals His Name!

Instagram

Kylie Jenner made two major revelations on Saturday, showing her son's face for the first time on social media — and also unveiling his name.

She captioned four adorable new photos, "AIRE."

The 25-year-old star of "The Kardashians" made the introduction ahead of her son's first birthday in February.

Aire Webster is her son with Travis Scott. Shortly after his birth, he was introduced as Wolf, but Kylie later announced the name did not stick.