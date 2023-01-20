Regina King’s Touching Tribute to Late Son Ian

Getty Images

Regina King is paying tribute to her late son Ian Alexander Jr. a year after his death.

On Thursday, King wrote on Instagram, “January 19th is Ian's Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet … so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

Regina included a video of an orange lantern floating in the air. She added, “Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ….Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright,my guiding light. 🧡🧡🧡.”

It was Regina’s first Instagram post since Ian’s death by suicide.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last year, Ian took his life one day after his 26th birthday. He was Regina’s only child with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.

After news broke about Ian’s death, Regina said in a statement, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”