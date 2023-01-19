‘The Bachelorette’ Alum DeAnna Pappas & Stephen Stagliano Split

Getty Images

"The Bachelorette" alum DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano are going their separate ways after 11 years of marriage.

On Thursday, Pappas broke the news on Instagram. She wrote, “It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate.”

“We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith,” Pappas continued. “We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives.”

In 2007, Pappas was introduced on Brad Womack’s first run as “The Bachelor.” Though she was sent home by Womack on the season finale, she would become the lead of the fourth season of “The Bachelorette.”

She gave her final rose to Jesse Csincsak, but they called it quits in 2009.

In 2020, Deanna opened up on her past relationships on the shows, telling Us Weekly, “I’m actually really thankful [Brad changed his mind], you know, I got to go on and be the Bachelorette after that. All the friends, all the opportunities that I’ve had, and then ultimately meeting Stephen and my kids. It all clearly was in the plan for me, you know, so I don’t know that I’m stoked to relive that but I guess hindsight is 20/20.”