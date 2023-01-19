Getty Images

Naomi Judd, 76, took her own life in April 2022, and now her suicide note has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com reports the note was a message about her daughter Wynonna that read, “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.”

A photo posted by OK! revealed the note was written on a Post-it, with the word “not” underlined.

An insider told Radar, “Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through, but it just crushes her to think her mom’s dying thoughts were so vicious.”

Wynonna’s sister Ashley Judd had previously told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer that Naomi used a gun in her suicide.

Opening up about Naomi’s mental health, she said at the time, “When we’re talking about mental illness, it’s very important and — to be clear, and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease. It’s very real — and it’s enough to — it lies. It’s savage.”

Naomi died the day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. Ashley explained during her interview with ABC, "Our mother couldn't hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers... That was the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her. The lie that the disease told her was so convincing... that you are not enough, that you are not loved, that you are not worthy. Her brain hurt, it physically hurt."

She later added, “She obviously was suffering. And, as such, her days up until that moment — were hurtful to her.”

In September, Wynonna spoke out as well, telling Lee Cowan of “CBS Sunday Morning,” “I did not know she was at the place she was at when she ended it, because she had had episodes before, but she got better. That is the challenge with mental illness, it is really, really mysterious. That is what I live in. ‘Is there anything I should have looked for or should have known I didn’t?’ That is why it is such a shock.”

Cowan called it a “cruel disease,” and Judd replied, “It is, and people think it is a character flaw and they don’t know it is this incredibly dark and light experience. She had incredibly great days in the middle of the dark days. That is why it is so confusing.”

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis also spoke with Wynonna in November, who opened up about missing her late mother.

Wynonna shared, “I saw a picture of her the other day and it said, ‘I’ve lost 10 pounds, Mom.’ I still want her approval, I still look at her like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m trying.’ She’s with me.”