Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

In October, “Will & Grace” star Leslie Jordan died at the age of 67.

Now, his official cause of death has been revealed as "sudden cardiac dyfunction."

The contributing factor was atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Months ago, TMZ reported that Jordan suffered a medical emergency while driving his BMW in Hollywood, leading him to crash into a building.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Extra's" Jenn Lahmers was at the scene of the crash and spoke to a security man, who claimed that Jordan was driving very slowly before he clipped a white truck. Cars were reportedly weaving around his BMW and honking just before he crashed into a building.

Jordan's agent, David Shaul at BRS/Gage Talent Agency, told "Extra" in a statement, "The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."