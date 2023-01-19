David Crosby, Founder of Crosby, Stills & Nash, Dead at 81

Getty Images

Musician David Crosby, a founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at 81, Variety reports.

His wife Jan told the magazine in a statement, “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

She continued, “His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Crosby was a founding member of the Bryds in the mid ‘60s as they released hits like “Turn! Turn! Turn!” and “Mister Tambourine Man.” He left and went on to form Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) in 1968. They are known for hits like “Just a Song Before I Go” and “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.”