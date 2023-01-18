Screaming Trees Co-Founder Van Conner Dead at 55

Getty Images

Van Conner, a co-founder of the rock band Screaming Trees, has died at 55 years old.

His brother, Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner, announced the news on Facebook.

Gary wrote, “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55 It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…”

Over the past few weeks, Gary has been updating fans on Van’s declining health.

On January 5 he wrote, “Van is hospitalized with a liver infection at the moment but he also been suffering from an array of health problems since late 2021.”

He continued, “He has not been able to walk for about a year as the result of being in a coma after emergency stomach surgery just before Christmas of 2021. While he was recovering he got Covid which resulted in a blood clot in his lung. After recovering somewhat from Covid he still could not walk and his lungs were badly damaged. He has been confined to a hospital bed at home for several months and has not seemed to be making any progress towards recovery… Please send positive vibes or pray for him through whatever your personal connection to the universe is.”

A few days ago, Gary posted an update, telling supporters, “He has been making progress this last week but we nearly lost him… Just after new years his liver almost finished him off. He's still pretty out of it but he's coming back again. It's going to be a long road for him but his family is giving him a lot of support. He has many more songs to write...”

Van and Gary formed the band alongside late vocalist Mark Lanegan and drummer Mark Pickerel in the college town of Ellensburg, Washington, in 1984. Barrett Martin replaced Pickerel in 1991. The musicians are considered pioneers of the grunge era and found popularity among Seattle bands like Mudhoney, Soundgarden, Nirvana and Pearl Jam.

Their hit song “Nearly Lost You” was featured on the soundtrack of Cameron Crowe’s “Singles.”