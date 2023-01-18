‘MAFS’ Stars Briana Myles & Vincent Morales Welcome Baby Girl

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Married at First Sight” couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are the proud parents of a baby girl.

They announced their daughter's arrival on Instagram, along with the special meaning behind her name. Briana shared, "✨Aury Bella Morales ✨ (meaning Golden Beauty) made her debut on 01/03/2023 at 3:23PM!"

The post included a precious pic of their daughter too. See it here.

Briana and Vincent also told People in a statement, "Our little love is finally here! After a long-awaited almost 10 months, Aury Bella Morales graced us with her presence on 1/3/23 and we couldn't be more elated. She's even more beautiful than we could've ever imagined."

The reality stars announced Briana’s pregnancy with a statement to People in July.

Myles said at the time, "I'm beyond grateful and excited for my new title, Mommy! The fact that God chose me to be a parent is remarkable. Although I'm scared as heck to give birth and constantly think about the 'what ifs' due to health issues, I'm overly excited to bring new life into the world."

She added, "I just know this baby will be the highlight of his life! We've been waiting on this moment and it's finally in sight!"

Myles and Morales had a gender reveal party in August, setting off pink cannons and pink confetti.

"A sweet Baby Girl!!! We're so excited and blessed," Myles told People. "I 100% see myself being a Girl Mom and definitely Vincent as a Girl Dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger!"