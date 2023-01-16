‘Shotgun Wedding’ Star Jennifer Lopez on Rediscovering Love (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel have a new action-packed rom-com, “Shotgun Wedding.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Jennifer and Josh about the journey their characters take to figure who they are as a couple after all breaks loose at their wedding!

In the comedy, their characters Darcy and Tom rediscover love. Jennifer commented, “I think as big events in your life, when they do happen, often bring to light a lot of things. It makes you contemplate. It makes you go, ‘Okay, wait, what am I doing here?’”

In real life, Jennifer and her husband Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021, almost 20 years after their broken engagement in 2004.

Of the movie, Jennifer teased, “I think the wedding, for Tom, it’s like, ‘If I can make the perfect wedding, I can have a perfect marriage and that’s all I want.’ For Darcy, it’s like, ‘This is not who I am and this is not what I want.’ The two of them kind of go on this journey to really figuring out who they are and who they are as a couple with this crazy stuff that happens at their wedding.”

Josh added, “I think that because we are faced with all this adversity throughout the first half of this movie, it sort of forced us to sort of establish ourselves as a couple.

“I think the moral of the story is that if you want a strong relationship, you have to be overcome by pirates at your wedding,” Duhamel joked. “You have to blow a bunch of things up and you have to invite pirates to your wedding.”