Selena Gomez Dating Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers (Report)

Selena Gomez is dating the Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, fresh off his breakup with Eve Jobs, Us Weekly reports exclusively.

Dubbing their new relationship as "casual and low-key," a source tells the outlet, “They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs."

The insider goes on to say they're "having a lot of fun together," and that Selena, 30, is "so affectionate" with the rock star, 33.

Four months ago, Taggart broke up with model Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of the late Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

Gomez and Taggart started seeing each other well after Taggart and Jobs "fizzled out" in what Us reports was a "totally amicable" parting of the ways.

Gomez, who famously dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 until 2018, was involved with The Weeknd in 2017, but hasn't had high-profile romances since.