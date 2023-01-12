Getty Images

Hours after news broke about Lisa Marie Presley’s hospitalization, more details are coming out.

TMZ reports Lisa Marie is the intensive care unit in critical condition.

According to a source, Presley is on life support and in a coma.

Sources revealed that Lisa Marie complained of stomach pains earlier in the day, hours before suffering “full” cardiac arrest.

Hours ago, TMZ reported that EMTs rushed to Lisa Marie’s home after she was found unresponsive in her bedroom by a housekeeper.

According to a source, her ex, Danny Keough, was the first to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived.

Before Lisa Marie was transported to the hospital, epinephrine was administered at the scene. Luckily, she was able to regain a pulse.

Lisa’s mom Priscilla Presley was photographed arriving at the hospital to be by Lisa Marie’s side.

Priscilla also released a statement, telling People magazine, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

Lisa’s daughter Riley Keough is also reportedly at the hospital.

A source insisted that Lisa’s medical emergency is not a suicide attempt.

Lisa’s hospitalization happened just two days after she hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla were on hand to support Austin Butler, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

Before the show, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Lisa, who raved about Austin’s portrayal.