Rocker Jeff Beck Dead at 78

Getty Images

Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist and Grammy winner, has died at 78.

In a statement to “Extra,” his rep shared, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck recently made headlines touring in Europe with Johnny Depp, but his impact on the music industry started decades ago.

He replaced Eric Clapton in the English rock band the Yardbirds in 1965, and for a time, both he and Jimmy Page served as guitarists. By 1967, Beck had exited the group and formed the Jeff Beck Group.

Rod Stewart was the lead singer of the group, while Ronnie Wood was on bass. That version of the band eventually disbanded after two albums, with a new iteration forming with a focus on rhythm and blues, jazz, and soul.

In the years that followed, Jeff was a member of the short-lived trio Beck, Bogert & Appice and largely focused on instrumental albums like “Blow by Blow” and “Wired.”

In May 2022, Depp joined Beck on the road during and after his defamation trial with ex-wife Amanda Heard. They released the collaborative album “18” in July 2022.