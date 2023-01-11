Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released from Buffalo Hospital

Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is getting better every day!

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills revealed that Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital, days after arriving in the city.

In a statement, the team said, “Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday.”

Through the team, Jamie Nadler, MD, critical care physician and Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health, and the care team lead for Hamlin said, “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills.”

Earlier this week, Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center.

In a press conference, UC Health physician Dr. William Knight and Dr. Timothy Pritt gave a health update on Hamlin, revealing that the 24-year-old had already landed in Buffalo after flying out of Cincinnati.

According to Knight, Hamlin had made major progress, doing physical therapy and even walking around.

Pritts pointed out that Hamlin watched the Bills game against the Patriots, saying, “When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, set I think every alarm off in the ICU in the process, but he was fine. It was just the appropriate reaction to a very exciting play.”

Following Monday’s press conference, Damar tweeted, "The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world and more."