Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Twitter Wanting Her to Host Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge made such an impression as a presenter at the 2023 Golden Globes that Twitter wants her to host next year! “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Coolidge backstage, where she reacted to the news, saying, “Really? Wow.”

She went on, “What’s it like, do you think, to host? I think it is hard to do the hosting thing because you want to say things that are much naughtier and more perverse and you want to say those things that might be offensive to somebody, but now you can really be in trouble for it.”

They went on to talk about Jennifer’s acceptance speech after she won Best Supporting Actress — Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for her role as Tanya in “The White Lotus.”

Melvin mentioned that showrunner Mike White seemed deeply touched by her kind comments about him, and Jennifer explained, “He is really an unusual person, really kind guy, and it is hard to find men that want to give their money to the animals and he is devoted to the underdogs of the world. He is worried about big things.”

She had kind words for Ryan Murphy, too, and Coolidge shared, “I had nothing going on and he gave me ‘Nip/Tuck. Later, he gave me some parts in ‘Glee,’ and then he gave me a huge job in ‘The Watcher.’ It is so weird. When it is really barren, you really notice who comes up with that job that saves you to the next month in rent. You really remember who they are.”