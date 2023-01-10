Getty Images

“Black Bird” star Paul Walter Hauser and his wife Amy Boland are going to be parents again!

On Tuesday, Amy flaunted her growing baby bump at the 2023 Golden Globes, where Paul was nominated for Best Supporting Actor — Television Limited Series/Motion Picture.

Paul couldn’t contain his excitement, even cradling Amy’s bump for the cameras!

Nearly a week ago, Amy showed her excitement for the Globes.

She wrote on Instagram, “Chiropractor + acupuncture + massage + Golden Globe nails oh my. This is almost forty and pregnant! Grateful to do it with you @paulwhausergram!”

In late December, Paul revealed that they were expecting their second child.

Along with pics from their baby shower, he wrote, “Thank you Lord God for a renewed marriage, a new child on the way, a year sober, celebrations and creative opportunities. Thank you 2022🐢>🐇.”

It looks like the couple are having another boy!

The couple are also the parents of son Harris, who was born in 2021.