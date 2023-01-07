Jeremy Renner Thanks 'Renowned Medical ICU Team' in New Health Update

Instagram

Jeremy Renner is offering a new photo of his recovery in an ICU — and he's serving up his gratitude for how far he's come since his devastating snow plow accident.

Late Friday, Renner posted an image from his hospital bed in which he is surrounded by 11 people from his medical team.

He captioned it, "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey." His upbeat caption nonetheless hints at how far he still has to go.

Several days ago, Jeremy Renner’s reps gave an update on his condition following the accident, revealing the actor “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” He had surgery on Monday, January 2, before returning to the “intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Renner’s family expressed “gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families." They are also "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

The 51-year-old had been airlifted to a hospital on Sunday, January 1, following the accident, which occurred near his Lake Tahoe home.

Sources told TMZ that Jeremy was plowing snow on New Year's Day morning about a quarter mile from his home following a NYE snowstorm when the machine, called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs.

Renner was losing a lot of blood. A neighbor was able to apply a tourniquet until paramedics arrived.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the actor being airlifted from the scene at 9:50 a.m. local time.

Following the incident, his rep told Variety, "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Renner, known for his film work as an Avenger and for such movies as 2008's "The Hurt Locker" and 2010's "The Town," is currently the star of "Mayor of Kingstown," a series debuting Season 2 sometime in January.

He is also expected to appear in a reality series for Disney+ this year with the working title of "Rennervations."