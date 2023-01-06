Prince Harry Claims He Saw the ‘Red Mist’ in William During Physical Fight

Prince Harry is speaking out about how Prince William allegedly attacked him in 2019.

The Guardian was first to report about the fight, after the paper obtained a leaked copy of his memoir “Spare.” In the excerpt, Harry says his brother attacked him and “knocked him to the floor” over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Now, People reports ITV has released a new clip of Harry discussing the altercation with journalist Tom Bradby for an interview set to air January 8.

Harry says in the video, "I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years. I saw this red mist in him — he wanted me to hit him back, but I chose not to."

According to The Guardian, the confrontation allegedly went down at Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, where Harry was living.

Harry writes that William wanted to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship, but arrived “piping hot.”

Harry said William described Meghan as “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive,” and Harry shot back that William was “parroting” the press.

The brothers got into a shouting match, and William told Harry he was just trying to help him.

Harry replied, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?”

William reportedly became infuriated and swore at him, causing Harry to get scared and move into the kitchen.

Harry says he offered his brother a glass of water, telling him, “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

At that point, he writes of William, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

That’s when Harry says William told him to hit him back like when they were kids, but Harry refused.

He said his brother left, but returned “looking regretful, and apologized.” As he left again, he told Harry, “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”

Harry asked, “You mean that you attacked me?”

William told him, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Harry decided to call his therapist first, and later told Meghan after she noticed “scrapes and bruises” on his back. He says she “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry,” adding, “She was terribly sad.”

In another upcoming interview, Harry sits down with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan.

A teaser shows Strahan asking Harry about how he refers to William as his “beloved brother” and “archnemesis.”

The royal tells him, “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly. I think it really plays into or always played by the ‘heir/spare.’”

Michael also asked how Harry thought his late mom, Princess Diana, would feel about his relationship with William. He replied, "I think she would be sad. I think she would be looking at it longterm to know that there are certain things we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."

He added that he has "felt the presence of my mum moreso in the last two years than in the last 30."

Strahan’s interview will air Monday on “GMA” with an additional half-hour special, “Prince Harry: In His Own Words,” streaming Monday night on “ABC News Live” and on Hulu.