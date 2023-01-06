Prince Harry Calls William’s Baldness ‘Alarming’ and Says His Resemblance to Diana Is ‘Fading’

Getty Images

Prince Harry is calling out the royal family in his new memoir “Spare,” and even made a dig at Prince William’s hair loss.

According to DailyMail.com, Harry recalled taking notice of William’s baldness while he was in the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

At the time, King Charles III tried meeting with Harry and William to try to resolve their rift.

That’s when Harry looked at his brother through fresh eyes. "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me."

He found William’s baldness "alarming" and more "advanced” than his own. He noted that William’s resemblance to their late mother Princess Diana was “fading.”

Harry continued, "My dear brother, my archenemy, how did we come to this? I felt overwhelming tiredness. I wanted to go home."

Facial hair also comes up in the book.

According to The Independent, William did not want Harry to keep his beard for his wedding to Meghan Markle.

He reportedly wrote, "At one point he actually ordered me, as the ‘heir’ speaking to the ‘spare,’ to shave. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he’d been denied."

Harry says their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, supported Harry keeping the beard.

"Finally, I told him flatly and defiantly that his bearded brother was getting married soon, and he could either get on board or not. The choice was up to him."