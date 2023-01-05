Prince Harry on Whether He Will Attend King Charles III’s Coronation Ceremony

Getty Images

Will Prince Harry attend his father King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in May?

That is the big question, after the Prince’s explosive docuseries “Harry & Meghan” and his new memoir “Spare,” due out next week.

To promote his new book, Harry sat down with ITV’s Tom Bradby for an interview set to drop on Sunday.

In a teaser clip, the journalist pointedly asks Harry, “If you are invited to the coronation will you come?”

“The door is always open.”



Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.



Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8.@tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/dJotkK7pOz — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2023 @ITV

Harry replies, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Back in October, an insider told the Daily Beast that if Harry attacks Queen Consort Camilla in his upcoming memoir, he will not be invited to the ceremony.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” the source said, adding that Charles is “incredibly protective” over Camilla.

At the time, Harry and wife Meghan Markle were reportedly on a tentative guest list meaning Charles is “leaving the door open for [them] to get the call up — or be excluded.”

Meanwhile, in Harry’s ITV teaser trailer, Bradby asks if the Prince still believes in the monarchy. He says, “Yes.”

When asked, “Do you believe you will play a part in its future?” Harry answers, “I don’t know.”

Bradby also asks, “Wouldn’t your brother say to you, ‘Harry, how could you do this to me after everything? After everything we went through?’ Wouldn’t that be what he would say?”

Harry replies, “He would probably say all sorts of different things.”

The brothers’ royal rift is ongoing, and Harry reportedly accuses William of attacking him in the memoir.

According to The Guardian, which secured a copy of the book, Harry alleges an altercation between the brothers took place in 2019.

In the excerpt, Harry says his brother attacked him and “knocked him to the floor” over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The confrontation allegedly went down at Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, where Harry was living.

Harry writes that William wanted to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship, but arrived “piping hot.”

The brothers began to argue and Harry says he offered William some water.

At one point, Harry claims, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

He said his brother left, but returned “looking regretful, and apologized.” As he left again, he told Harry, “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”

Harry asked, “You mean that you attacked me?”

William told him, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Harry decided to call his therapist first, and later told Meghan after she noticed “scrapes and bruises” on his back. He says she “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry,” adding, “She was terribly sad.”

According to The New York Times, representatives of King Charles and of Prince William declined to comment on the allegations.