Prince Harry Claims Prince William Physically Attacked Him

Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” is dropping new bombshells about his relationship with Prince William.

The Guardian, which secured a copy of the book, reports it reveals an alleged altercation between the brothers in 2019.

In the excerpt, Harry says his brother attacked him and “knocked him to the floor” over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The confrontation allegedly went down at Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds, where Harry was living.

Harry writes that William wanted to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship, but arrived “piping hot.”

Harry said William described Meghan as “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive,” and Harry shot back that William was “parroting” the press.

The brothers got into a shouting match, and William told Harry he was just trying to help him.

Harry replied, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry — is that what you call this? Helping me?”

William reportedly became infuriated and swore at him, causing Harry to get scared and move into the kitchen.

Harry says he offered his brother a glass of water, telling him, “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

At that point, he writes of William, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry says William told him to hit him back like when they were kids, but Harry refused.

He said his brother left, but returned “looking regretful, and apologized.” As he left again, he told Harry, “You don’t need to tell Meg about this.”

Harry asked, “You mean that you attacked me?”

William told him, “I didn’t attack you, Harold.”

Harry decided to call his therapist first, and later told Meghan after she noticed “scrapes and bruises” on his back. He says she “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry,” adding, “She was terribly sad.”

According to The New York Times, representatives of King Charles and of Prince William declined to comment on the allegations.

Afterward, in 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and moved to California, sitting down for an explosive interview with Oprah that aired in March 2021.

When Prince Phillip died in April 2021, Prince Harry traveled back to the U.K. for the funeral. Harry says during the trip he met with his father King Charles and William at Windsor Castle. He says his dad told them, “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Meanwhile, Harry is promoting the book with new interviews on ITV and “60 Minutes.”

For his ITV interview, Harry sat down with journalist Tom Bradby.

In a recent teaser for his ITV interview, Harry expressed his desire to reconcile with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

He stressed, “It never needed to be this way.”

“I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” Harry admitted.

In another point during the interview, Harry seemingly referenced William and Charles, saying, “They have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

In a preview of his “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry discussed the possibility of returning to his royal duties in the future.

When asked if he would ever return as a “full-time member of the royal family,” Harry answered, “No.”

He also explained to Anderson why he took a public approach to his breakup with the royal family. Harry said, “Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain'… It's just a motto and it doesn't really… hold."

"Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting," Harry went on. "So when we're being told for the last six years we can't put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

Harry’s interview with Anderson will air Sunday on CBS.