Keke Palmer on Preparing for Labor and Motherhood (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday night, a glammed up Keke Palmer showed off her baby bump in a sequined silver maxidress from the Michael Kors collection in New York.

“Extra” spoke to Keke as she kicked off awards season with her first red-carpet event at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in director Jordan Peele's sci-fi horror hit "Nope."

The 29-year-old star, who has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her millions of social media followers, revealed what she is most looking forward to about becoming a mom.

She shared, “I’m most excited about I think meeting my baby. That’s the main thing. I just keep thinking to myself what my baby’s gonna be like, what are we gonna be doing together, what’s the personality. I just keep thinking about that.”

Palmer also has her mind on the labor and delivery of her child. She commented, “I’m just curious about this birth, this labor… I’m hearing a lot of things. Trust me, you all get a TikTok afterwards. You’ll all know what really went down, I’ll be honest.”

As for her award, Keke commented, “I’m feeling great. I’m so happy to be here. Thankful to be here to be receiving this award tonight.”