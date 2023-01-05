Getty Images

Prince Harry is on a media blitz as his sibling rivalry with Prince William has become a blood feud — playing out in headlines, on Netflix, and in the bombshell book “Spare” that could break their bond forever.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Christopher Andersen, the author of “The King: The Life of Charles III” to talk about Harry’s book, family feud, and how Charles might retaliate.

“Spare” is already at no. 2 on Amazon in the U.K. and U.S. thanks to pre-sales, and Andersen commented, “People who love to read about the royals cannot get enough.”

Billy reflected on how beloved Harry and William were after their mother Princess Diana died in 1997, saying, “We cared for their togetherness more than anything and now… there is a giant circus around their rift.”

Andersen replied, “It’s quite a tragedy. And I think Diana would have been devastated by what’s happened… She would have understood the reasons Harry left, I suppose; she was up against a lot of the same kinds of things. But I don’t think anybody saw this coming.”

He added, “It's coming at a bad time for Charles. He’s got a coronation coming in four months… He’s got to make a decision whether or not he’s going to retaliate and take some disciplinary action against Harry and Meghan.”

Billy wondered if the King’s recourse would be to take away their Duke and Duchess titles, and Andersen told him, “Yes, I have no doubt he won’t have trouble removing their titles… their royal status.”

Bush added that most of Harry’s vitriol seems to be directed at William, and Christopher shared, “Yeah, of all people. Over the years if you look at the trajectory, it’s fascinating because William was very protective of Harry. The last conversation William had with his mother Diana was saying, ‘Hey, I don’t want to hurt Harry’s feelings when I go back to Eton because the photographers will be here swarming and he’ll be pushed to the sidelines.’ I mean, that’s how sensitive William was to Harry’s feelings when he was 13. Now, look what’s happened.”

As far as what readers will find in the memoir, Christopher said, “I imagine he'll be talking about his upbringing… They were caught in the crossfire of that horrible marriage between Charles and Diana… Already he’s accusing Charles and William of betrayal, of not coming to his and Meghan's defense… So the walk-up to the book has shown us, it’s gonna be quite something.”