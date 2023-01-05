Getty Images

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, has made “remarkable improvement” since he collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

The Bills shared the update on Twitter, writing, “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

The tweet closed with, “We are grateful for the love and support we have received.

Damar’s agent Ron Butler also told CNN that Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family.

Hamlin’s teammate Kaiir Elam, also tweeted, “Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement. Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!”

Damar, 24, fell to the ground during the game just after a tackle by Bengals’ Tee Higgins.

The Bills team trainers immediately rushed to his side and an ambulance was called. Hamlin received CPR on the field before being taken to a hospital.

The team posted an update on Twitter late Monday night that said, “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”