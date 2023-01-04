Scott Caan Shares Favorite Advice from Late Dad James Caan (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Actor Scott Caan is back on TV.

The son of great actor James Caan is starring in the new drama "Alert: Mission Persons Unit."

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Scott about the show and his father.

In July, James died at age 82 of a heart attack. When asked if he had a good moment with his dad before his death, Scott shared, “We've always been close… I'm not gonna get into the specifics, but there was nothing that needed to be said, that wasn't said.”

Scott described his father as “one of the greatest human beings of all time,” adding, “If you knew him, you knew that you’ll never meet anyone like him ever again.”

As for the best advice that his father ever gave him, Scott dished, “Keep your head down when you're fielding a ground ball, you know what I mean? It was always sports with him.”

“When I was 3 or 4 years old, he said, ‘If someone does something that you don't like, you ask them once not to do it, and if they do it again, then you can hit him,’” Scott recalled about his favorite lesson that James gave him.

On “Alert: Mission Persons Unit,” Scott is on a desperate hunt to find people who vanish without a trace.

Of the show, Scott teased, “I can tell you the good news is we never miss.”

The show also gets personal with Scott’s character dealing with his missing son. Dania Ramirez plays his ex-wife and fellow cop colleague. He noted, “It's a little different than regular procedural. There's a serialized element where we are trying to figure out where our son is and we don't really find that out. We find it out and then we get misled to a different, different path. There's evidence that leads us to believe that our son that comes back actually isn't our son. So that's sort of the fun of the show is that… we'll solve our… week to week cases, but our personal case drags out throughout the whole season.”

Despite the challenges, Scott pointed out that there is “resolution” at the end of the first season. He admitted, “I don't know if it's good or bad, but we do figure something out.”

Could we see Scott back if there is an “Ocean’s 14”? He answered, “I mean, if they're making it, I'm in, but I don't think that that's gonna happen…”