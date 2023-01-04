Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jeremy Renner is recovering in the ICU following a horrible snow plow accident near his Nevada home on Sunday.

Now, TMZ is revealing new details about Renner’s horrific injuries based on notes from the 911 log.

The log reveals Jeremy was “completely crushed” by the snow plow, and the actor could be heard moaning in the background during the call.

The notes also indicate he was bleeding heavily from his head and other wounds. He was said to have “extreme difficulty” breathing.

TMZ adds that the right side of Renner’s chest had collapsed and his torso was crushed.

The Hawkeye actor was airlifted to a hospital after the accident.

On Tuesday, Renner posted a pic of himself from his hospital bed. He wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Renner appeared to have suffered facial injuries from the accident, based on his Instagram pic.

Renner’s Instagram came just minutes before a press conference was held to shed light on his accident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided some information about his accident, which happened at 8:55 a.m. Sunday on a “private road” in Nevada.

Sheriff Darin Balaam revealed that Renner’s neighbors “came out with some towels” to help him as they waited for emergency personnel.

Balaam noted that there was some delay getting to the scene of the accident due to the weather conditions.

As for the accident itself, Balaam told the press that Renner used his snowplow machine to help a family member get their stuck vehicle out of the snow. Renner stepped out of the PistenBully plow to speak to his family member, but the machine started to “roll.” To stop the rolling, Renner “attempted to get back in the driver seat” of the PistenBully, which then ran him over.

Renner’s PistenBully is now in the possession of the Sheriff’s Office, which is running tests to see if there was any mechanical failure.