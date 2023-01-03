Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After On-Field Collapse

Getty Images

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, was rushed to a hospital Monday night after dramatically collapsing during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CNN reports the 24-year-old had just been tackled by the Bengals’ Tee Higgins moments before he fell down on the field.

The Bills team trainers immediately rushed to his side and an ambulance was called. Hamlin received CPR on the field before being taken to a hospital.

The team posted an update on Twitter late Monday night that said, “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

After Hamlin was hospitalized, the team gathered on the field for a group prayer. The Bills tweeted a photo of the moving moment and included tweets from other teams and players who were supporting and praying for Hamlin.

Buffalo’s quarterback Josh Allen also took to Twitter to ask followers: “Please pray for our brother.”

According to the Bengals’ official Twitter account, “The game has been postponed. We will provide further information as details become available.”