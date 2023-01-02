Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissman Welcome Baby Girl — Find Out Her Unique Name

Jeremiah Duggar, 24, and Hannah Wissman, 26, became first-time parents on Christmas Day!

The couple announced the arrival of their baby girl — and her unique name — on Instagram January 1.

Jeremiah and Hannah wrote in a joint statement, “After an incredible year, God gave us a precious Christmas gift to top it all off!! Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our little Brynley Noelle. 💖 12.25.22 • 6lbs 15oz • 19.5 in.”

They included a sweet family photo as they held their little girl, who was swaddled in pink.

Jeremiah first announced Hannah’s pregnancy in August by posting maternity photos of his bride.

He posted at the time, “I’m so grateful for the many blessings in life right now. The top being my incredible wife who brings so much joy to each day, and our precious little baby on the way!”

Hannah shared her own message, writing, “From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years, to the sweetest dates and then creating a home together, you are my absolute favorite part of every single day. God has blessed me beyond what I ever dreamed possible and I can’t wait to see you as a dad!!”