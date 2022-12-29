Engaged Over the Holidays? Create Your Dream Wedding Stationery with Minted

Minted

Cupid must have fired a quiver of arrows in 2022, because it was packed with celebrity engagements. Now, the holidays are upon us and love is really in the air.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Minted’s lead wedding concierge, Micaela Ritschl, about why the holidays are a popular time to pop the question.

She said, “I think it’s really because everyone is celebrating. They are with their loved ones and it really just gets people in the mood.”

Before the I dos comes the wedding planning, and Minted is just what you need for the perfect invitations. Micaela explained they are “very exclusive” and “very customizable.”

Rachel asked how their wedding concierge service can help couples create save the dates. Ritschl shared, “We offer a free one-on-one concierge appointment with a wedding expert, and we will really walk you through the ins and outs of customizing your dream wedding stationery.” She added, “We make it as easy and stress-free as possible.”