Watch Tom Cruise Risk Death for Crazy ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Stunt

Tom Cruise is giving fans a brand-new look at how he pulled off his craziest stunt yet, jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle for the upcoming “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1.”

In a featurette, Cruise admitted, “This is far and away the most dangerous thing we’ve ever attempted.”

As for how he performed the stunt, Cruise stressed, “You train and drill every little aspect over and over and over again.”

To prep for the death-defying scene, Cruise did 500 skydives and 13,000 motocross jumps.

Tom pulled back the curtain on the movie magic, which also required his own sixth sense!

He noted, “There’s no speedometer, so I do it by sound and feel of the bike. And then as I depart the bike, I’m using the wind that’s hitting me here and I’m cupping my chest that will give me lifts.”

Tom is ending the year filming “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Parts 1 & 2” in South Africa.