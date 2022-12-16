Backgrid

After more than two years of dating, actor Jesse Metcalfe and model Corin Jamie-Lee Clark have reportedly called it quits!

People magazine reports Metcalfe was the one to pull the plug on the relationship.

A source close to Metcalfe claimed that he ended things when he realized that they couldn’t take it to the next level.

To fuel more breakup rumors, Jesse and Corin have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Jesse has also removed all traces of Corin from his Instagram. For now, Corin’s page still has photos of Jesse.

In December 2020, Metcalfe made it Instagram official by posting a birthday tribute to Clark.

At the time, he posted a pic of them with their arms around each other. He wrote, “Happy Birthday, babe!"

She commented, “You're the best present."

Corin hasn’t posted about Jesse since last year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In honor of Christmas 2021, she posted a pic of them wearing matching “Wellness” outfits.

The pair was first linked in the summer of 2020, nearly a year after he split from ex-fiancée Cara Santana.

According to DailyMail.com, Jesse and Corin met at a party that May. An insider dished, “This is Jesse's first relationship since the end of his engagement to Cara and he's already taken things with Corin to the next level.”