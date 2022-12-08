Allison Williams & Alexander Dreymon Make Red-Carpet Debut After 3 Years Together

Getty Images

Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon put their love on display at the “M3GAN” premiere in L.A. on Wednesday night.

The couple has been linked since 2019, and reportedly welcomed a son, Arlo, last winter.

Wednesday marked their red-carpet debut. The “Girls” alum stunned in a floor-length sequined gown with her hair in long waves. The star of “The Last Kingdom” was by her side in a dark plaid suit.

Allison, 34, stars in “M3GAN” as a roboticist who gets her niece an A.I. doll as a companion… but things go terribly wrong. Watch the trailer!