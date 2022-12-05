Kirstie Alley of 'Cheers' Dead at 71

Getty Images

Emmy-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71.

Alley lost a battle with cancer.

In a statement on Twitter, her children True and Lillie wrote, “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” the statement went on. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Showing their appreciation for the medical team, the statement said, “We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

Alley’s children ended the lengthy statement with, “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

After hearing the sad news, John Travolta paid tribute to Kirstie. He wrote on Instagram, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Her "Scream Queens" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram, "I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

In the late ‘80s, Alley rose to fame with her role as Rebecca Howe in “Cheers.”