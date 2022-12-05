Partners December 05, 2022
Backstreet Boys Talk Teaming Up with JCPenney for Live Holiday Spectacular
The Backstreet Boys are the best-selling boy band of all time. Almost three decades later, they are still going strong!
“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with the group, consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, who are still selling out tours.
BSB just released their first-ever holiday album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” and talked teaming up with JCPenney for their Live Holiday Spectacular on Facebook. Watch!
The entire Spectacular is up now, which incudes live performances of some of the Christmas classics from their album, and a sneak peek of their new video for their original "Christmas in New York." The group promised singing, dancing, comedy and fundraising for Feeding America during the show. Check it out here!