Backstreet Boys Talk Teaming Up with JCPenney for Live Holiday Spectacular

The Backstreet Boys are the best-selling boy band of all time. Almost three decades later, they are still going strong!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with the group, consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, who are still selling out tours.

BSB just released their first-ever holiday album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” and talked teaming up with JCPenney for their Live Holiday Spectacular on Facebook. Watch!