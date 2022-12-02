Nick Carter Talks Backstreet Boys’ Support After Aaron Carter’s Death (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The Backstreet Boys have been a group since 1993 and they truly are family!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with the Backstreet Boys, consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson, who are still selling out tours.

A few weeks ago, Carter broke down in tears at one of the U.K. concerts as the band honored his late brother Aaron Carter, who had died in early November at the age of 34.

Nick spoke for the first time about the sudden death of his younger brother. Opening up about the tearjerking moment, he said, “It was very emotional for me, having my guys with me. That night, it was tough to get up on stage. There’s the old saying the show must go on, that’s been with us for years, but that night, I didn’t know what to expect, I didn’t know what was going to come from it, getting on that stage. Getting the reaction from the fans, it was definitely comforting, and it meant a lot to me.”

AJ showed his appreciation to their fans for their never-ending support, saying, “BSB army, man.”

The BSB army has helped turn Nick, Kevin, Brian, AJ, and Howie into the best-selling boy band of all time over their almost three-decade career and now they’ve just released their first Christmas album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.”

Nick commented, “We had time, 29 years later.”

The Christmas has “ten classics and 3 originals.”

The guys are giving fans a first look at the music video for their original “Christmas in New York” during the JCPenney Live Holiday Spectacular to spread some holiday cheer and raise money for Feeding American with a variety show on Facebook Live.

Howie shared, “Full video comes out very soon, but a little snippet to tease you guys.”

Kevin added, “Little Claymation, little homage to Rudolph the Reindeer.”

As for how they’ve been able to keep the band together for nearly 30 years, Brian admitted, “It’s harder than a marriage.”

Howie elaborated, “It’s had it’s moments.”

Nick chimed in, saying, “Now that we’re older, we all have families. There a lot we can relate to one another. Everything’s kind of brought us closer together than we were before.”

AJ commented, “We’re having the most fun now since probably the early, early years.”