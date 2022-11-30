Win It! A Ticket to the Star-Studded ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Virtual Table Read

Fans of “It’s a Wonderful Life” won’t want to miss this!

The Ed Asner Family Center is partnering with Turner Classic Movies and Whatnot for the retelling of the classic story with a star-studded live virtual table read.

“Extra” is giving 5 lucky winners a ticket to watch the Zoom event at home with their families as it plays live Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. PST.

This year’s cast includes Brendan Fraser, Christina Applegate, James Cromwell, Sue Ann Pien, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong and others.

Fans can also buy tickets for a minimum donation of $29.99 at www.teafc.org/wonderful.

The event will benefit the Ed Asner Family Center, a resource dedicated to elevating the lives of special needs individuals and their families. This year’s honorees are Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, who are being recognized for advocating for the special needs community.