Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Boston, and royal watchers are waiting to see if they reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their trip to the U.S.

William and Kate will be in Massachusetts for the Earthshot Prize awards on Friday, as well as to meet with President Biden. This marks their first trip to America since 2014, and the first since Harry and Meghan’s move to California.

While William and Harry were somewhat a united front following the Queen’s death in September, it seems their royal rift is far from over.

An insider tells Us Weekly that William and Kate will “possibly take a trip outside of Massachusetts if the calendar permits,” but it doesn’t look like they will be seeing Harry and Meghan.

The source explained, “It’s not impossible that they’ll get to see Harry and Meghan but at this point that’s looking less likely. They realize it’s almost impossible to organize something that would be discreet.”

The brothers had a falling out after Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah in 2021, and now their Netflix documentary is reportedly set to drop December 8, and Harry’s memoir “Spare” is coming out in January.

The source told Us Weekly, “[They have] a mutual feeling at the moment that it’s for the best if the four of them have a little distance from one another, until the documentary has aired and the fuss surrounding Harry’s memoir has calmed down.”

While it may not be a family reunion, the insider says of William and Kate, “They’re both extremely intrigued by America and would have liked to spend more time there in recent years, but for one reason or other their schedule hasn’t allowed for it,” adding that the Prince and Princess of Wales “hope it’ll be the first of more regular visits in 2023 and beyond.”

Royal watchers are also intrigued to see if Harry returns to the U.K. for his father King Charles’ coronation next year.

An insider told the Daily Beast last month that if Harry attacks Queen Consort Camilla in his upcoming memoir, he will not be invited to the ceremony.

“It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla,” the source said, adding that Charles is “incredibly protective” over Camilla.

For now, Harry and wife Meghan Markle are reportedly on a tentative guest list meaning Charles is “leaving the door open for [them] to get the call up — or be excluded.”