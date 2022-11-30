Prince William Condemns Godmother Lady Susan Hussey’s Alleged Racist Remarks

Getty Images

Prince William is speaking out following allegations his godmother Lady Susan Hussey made racist remarks during an event at Buckingham Palace.

A woman named Ngozi Fulani was attending an event hosted by Queen Consort Camilla to raise awareness about violence against women, when she says Hussey questioned where she was from. She tweeted about the offensive exchange, which then went viral.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022 @Sistah_Space

The Palace has announced they are investigating the incident and that the person involved has stepped aside. Hussey, 83, works for Queen Camilla, and previously worked for Queen Elizabeth.

According to DailyMail.com, a spokesman for the Prince of Wales said it was “really disappointing” to hear about the incident, adding, “Racism has no place in our society, these comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual concerned has stepped down.”

Detailing what happened, Fulani tweeted that Hussey asked, “Where are you from?” and that she replied she was from the organization Sistah Space. When the royal aide pressed for her nationality she explained she was British, but Hussey kept going, asking, “Where do your people come from?”

Getty Images

At one point, Ngozi told Susan, “I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent, and British nationality,” to which Hussey replied, “Oh, so you’re from…”

Fulani said the rest of the event was a “blur.”

Ngozi was standing with two other women during the exchange, and shared, “It was such a shock to me and the other two women that we were stunned to temporary silence. I just stood at the edge of the room, smiled and engaged briefly with who spoke to me until I could leave.”

She continued, “Standing there in a room packed with people while this violation was taking place was so strange, especially as the event was about violence against women… I let my guard down. Never again. It was such a struggle to stay in a space that you were violated in.”

Mandu Reid of the Women's Equality Party witnessed the exchange.

She told the Mirror, "We really felt, 'Oh, okay, we're being treated almost like trespassers in this place.’ We're not being treated as if we belong, we're not being embraced as if we are British."

Reid added, "It took us all by surprise there is no question. I still can't believe I witnessed this firsthand to one of my friends.”

The incident comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s allegations of racism within the royal family, and as Prince William and Kate Middleton touch down in the U.S. for an appearance in Boston this week.

Brand expert Nick Ede told DailyMail.com, “The whole point of William and Kate's trip has been put into jeopardy by someone's really terrible remarks at an event which — incredibly ironically — was meant to be all about inclusivity.”