‘Top Gun’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dead at 66

“Top Gun” actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died at the age of 66.

Gilyard Jr. passed away on Monday after reportedly battling an unknown illness.

The University of Nevada, where he worked as a professor for the last 16 years, broke the news of his death.

In a statement, UNLV Dean Nancy J. Uscher said, “It is with profound sadness that I share this news. His students were deeply inspired by him, as were all who knew him."

Uscher added, “He had a national and international following through his celebrated work in the theatre, in film, and television. His generosity of spirit was boundless — he was always ready to contribute to projects and performances however possible."

In her own statement, UNLV film chair Heather Addison said, “Professor Gilyard was a beacon of light and strength for everyone around him at UNLV. Whenever we asked him how he was, he would cheerfully declare that he was 'Blessed!' But we are truly the ones who were blessed to be his colleagues and students for so many years. We love you and will miss you dearly, Professor G!"

Aside from his role as Sundown in “Top Gun” (1986), Gilyard Jr. also played computer whiz Theo in Bruce Willis’ 1989 film “Die Hard.”

In 2020, Gilyard reprised his “Die Hard” for an Advanced Auto Parts commercial entitled “DieHard Is Back,” which highlighted the company’s acquisition of the DieHard battery brand.

He had recurring roles on “CHiPs” (1982-1983), “Matlock” (1989-1993), and “Walker, Texas Ranger” (1993-2001), and was a series regular on Jim Carrey’s pre-fame sitcom “The Duck Factory” (1984).

Gilyard began a new career as a film and theater professor in 2006, but continued his work on TV and in films.