Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Welcome Baby Boy

Instagram

It’s a boy for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews.

The Kansas City Chiefs player and his wife shared the news on Instagram with the message, “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍.”

They included a precious photo of the baby boy’s feet as he lay on a blanket that says “Mahomes.” Laying across the blanket is a necklace that says “Bronze.”

Earlier this week, Brittany shared a carousel of stunning maternity photos along with the caption, “Can’t believe I’ll soon have 2 little loves🥹🤎”

Patrick and Brittany, both 27, announced they were expecting in May 2022 with help from 1-year-old daughter Sterling. They had the little girl holding a sign that said, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

In June, they posted a video from a gender reveal party as the couple shot water guns filled with blue water.