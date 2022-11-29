Hailey Bieber Reveals She Has Ovarian Cyst the ‘Size of an Apple’

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her health on Instagram Stories.

The model shared a photo of her abdomen and revealed she has an ovarian cyst.

The 26-year-old wrote, “I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

Sharing her symptoms, she continued, “It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional. Anyways … I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”

In the photo, Hailey lifts her sweatshirt to show her bare stomach, writing, “Not a baby.”

Back in March, Bieber was hospitalized after suffering a blood clot in her brain.

Shortly after, she opened about the terrifying ordeal in a YouTube video.

Following her “ministroke,” Hailey went through several tests to determine what led to her blood clot.

Doctors discovered that Bieber had a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which she described as “a flap between the right and left chambers of the heart.”

“Typically at birth it’s supposed to close on its own,” Bieber said. “They found that I had a grade 5, which is the highest grade you can have. Mine was fairly large. What typically happens is the heart will filter the blood clot to the lungs and the lungs will absorb it because they’re so big and they can handle it.”

According to Hailey, her blood clot “escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain, and that is why I suffered a [ministroke].”

Bieber then underwent a procedure in which a “button” was used to close her flap.

“It went very smoothly… I’m recovering really well, really fast,” Bieber shared.

She added, “I’m really relieved I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and live my life.”

Bieber noted that birth control, COVID-19, and a long flight were contributing factors for her health scare.

In June, her husband Justin Bieber went through a health scare of his own.

The singer revealed that he is fighting Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which “attacks” the nerve in his ear.

As a result, he suffered facial paralysis.

In a video, Bieber demonstrated that he couldn’t move half of his face, saying, “This is pretty serious.”

Bieber, who later canceled his tour, stressed the importance of resting, saying, “Obviously, my body is telling me to slow down… I’m going to be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100%.”

About a week after Justin’s announcement, Hailey gave an update on his health on “Good Morning America.”

She said at the time, “He’s doing really well… He’s feeling a lot better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen.”