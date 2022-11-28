Getty Images

On Sunday, Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson went public with their new romance.

The pair attended the Knicks game, sitting next to each other in courtside seats.

Getty Images

TMZ reports they only watched the Knicks play the Grizzles until halftime and then left.

While the two didn’t pack on any PDA, they did exchange glances with each other.

Pete and Emily’s were joined courtside by Ben Stiller and Jordin Sparks.

Getty Images

The two’s basketball court sighting comes two weeks after they were seen cozying up at a residence on his birthday.

In photos, Davidson greets Ratajkowski at the entrance and they share a big hug in matching outfits. Both stars wore gray pants and black puffer coats.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly reported the two are in the “very early stages” of dating.

A source told the outlet, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now, adding,”Both really like each other.”

The insider added, “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is.”

In September, Howard Stern actually suggested that Pete date Emily. He said at the time, "I was thinking that Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski... that would be a good match-up." Check it out!

Pete and Emily have a little history, too. It turns out they've modeled together in the past.

Seth Meyers asked Emily about it when she visited his late-night show last November and she praised his looks, saying, "Obviously, women find him very attractive."

Pete is known for his impressive dating history, and Emily said it seems like only men who question “What’s that guy got?”

She told Seth, “He seems super charming. He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good. He’s great.” Watch!

Pete has some history with Emily's estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard too. They were spotted watching the Knicks game together back in 2020.

The news about Pete and Emily dating comes just months after Pete called it quits with Kim Kardashian.