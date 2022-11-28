Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of Her Baby Boy

Instagram

Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her baby boy on Monday!

While fans don’t know his name, Kylie was ready to share some more Instagram pics of the little guy.

Instagram

The baby was born in February, and after naming him Wolf, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott changed their minds. Jenner told “Extra” in April they aren’t “ready” to share the new name yet, explaining, “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and then change it again.”

In a new carousel of Instagram photos with the caption “highlights,” Kylie posted pics of her, Travis and their kids Stormi, 4, and the baby.

In one photo, Kylie sits in the grass with her arm around her little guy as she blocks his face with her other hand.

Another pic shows the baby standing as he holds onto his mommy.

Instagram

Jenner included an image of herself in the long black gown she wore on Thanksgiving as she walks with Stormi, and has the baby in her arms.

Not to mention a sweet moment where she appears to be tickling Stormi as they wear matching pajamas, as well as a tender moment of Kylie hugging Travis.

Instagram

The Kardashians appeared to have an over-the-top Thanksgiving… complete with “Bridgerton” style portraits of each family member! Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West documented the feast on TikTok, while Kylie shared a few fun snaps of her and sister Kendall on Instagram, as well as one with their mom Kris.

Instagram

With Thanksgiving in the rear view, Kylie has already started decorating for the holidays.

Instagram

On Sunday, she shared a video of her enormous tree as Michael Bublé’s rendition of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” plays.