‘Wednesday’ Cast on That Death, Cliffhangers, and Season 2 (Exclusive)

Roger Kisby/Netflix

“Wednesday” stars Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, Bianca Barclay, Percy Hynes White and Hunter Doohan are dishing on Season 1 spoilers and cliffhangers!

Warning: This story contains spoilers about “Wednesday” Season 1, which is streaming now on Netflix.

Jenna shared her take on who could be stalking her character Wednesday. She told “Extra’s” Katie Krause, “I think everyone’s kind of obsessed with her. It could be anyone, because I think things probably aren’t fully wrapped with Tyler and Thornhill. We never officially see Thornhill go out. Tyler, we see his eyes, I feel like they’ll definitely still be involved in the show, and it could be someone related to them.”

As for the possibility of seeing more of Principal Weems, Xavier, or even Tyler in the next season, Jenna commented, “I am so in love with Gwendoline Christie… I’m trying to get her involved as much as possible. As far as the other characters, I think it’s just further elaborating on the connection… I’m really excited about [Wednesday’s] relationship with Enid and how connected they are because they’re so completely different.”

Is Principal Weems really dead? Gwendoline answered, “It’s very difficult to say because Larissa Weems seems like the sort of person that would not and could not be defeated by something as commonplace as death.”

Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair, who shared her hopes for her character for the second season. She said, “I want her and Wednesday to go solve more mysteries together I really liked the Gates mansion stuff that we did. I think she can come out of her shell a bit more and be brave.”

Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier, also shared his take on the possibility of there being more of a romantic future for his character and Wednesday. He commented, “That’d be tight. I’m sure Xavier would like that a lot. I don’t know if that’s Wednesday’s thing, though. I don’t think she’s a dater.”