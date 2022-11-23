Mansions & Millionaires: A Trip to Lisbon, Portugal

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of the Tivoli Avenida Liberdad Lisbona in Lisbon, Portugal!

It is a magnet for celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s a landmark hotel that has been in operation since 1933.

Some of amenities include The Shape Club and The Anatara Spa, which help guests with the mental and physical state of mind.

If you’re craving steak or sushi, check out the hotel’s Seen restaurant.