Jennifer Grey Teases ‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jennifer Grey is reprising her role as Baby in the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” sequel!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jennifer, who teased what to expect from the new movie.

Along with saying the sequel is “happening,” Jennifer hinted that it would be taking place at the fictional resort Kellerman’s, just like in the original.

She added we will see “Baby, quite a few years older,” and, “You will see other characters that are from the original.”

Grey admitted the sequel was “tricky and exciting.”

The sequel is set to start filming in spring.

Before then, Grey is promoting her new memoir “Out of the Corner,” in which she candidly details her life and Hollywood relationships.

Jennifer, who narrated the audiobook, said, “I really loved reading my book. I realized how much I’ve been through… how resilient I am.”

Jennifer also opened up about her battle with hair loss, saying, “It was something that I just never thought I would lose. I’ve always had curly, a lot of really fine, curly hair… It wasn’t anything severe, it was just a subtle decline.”