Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Split Weeks Ago (Report)

Kendall Jenner, 27, and Devin Booker, 26, have reportedly called it quits again after rekindling their romance.

A source tells Us Weekly that the couple broke up “a little over a month ago,” saying, “Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them.”

Kendall and Devin, were first linked in June 2020, but rumored to have broken up in June 2022. Sources told Page Six they were focusing on their careers.

After the breakup reports, however, the paper said they were spotted at Malibu House and her friend’s wedding.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that they appeared to go on a trip to Hawaii together in July, after they posted similar pics weeks apart.

In August, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that they were back together.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” the source said. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

In March, “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Kendall and asked if Booker would ever appear on “The Kardashians.”

She said at the time, “I don’t think so. I don’t know, though. We haven’t really discussed it. We’re just taking it day by day. Whatever happens, happens.”