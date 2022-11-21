Holiday Gift Guide: The Perfect Present for the Man in Your Life

We’ve got some gift ideas to put under the tree for the guys in your life!

Men can be hard to shop for, whether it is your dad, your brother, or a coworker, but Jason Hall, Director of Product Development at Man Crates, has you covered.

He’s showing us some great gift packages available at Man Crates, and the best part is these unique gifts don’t have to break the bank. Some are under $50!

If your loved one loves a cocktail, why not get them their own small aging barrel? For the foodie in your life, elevate his cooking experience with a pizza grilling crate.

Whether your guy wants to hold em’ or fold ‘em, nothing says “all in” like a custom poker set in an ammo can!