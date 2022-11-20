Lionel Richie on What It Means to Receive the Icon Award at the 2022 AMAs (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lionel Richie was on the red carpet with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert before receiving the Icon Award at the 2022 American Music Awards. When asked what it means for him to be there, he smiled, and said, “I survived it.”

Richie explained, “This is not just given… There are a lot of people who become famous, there are a lot of people who don’t survive famous. We’re talking about four generations around here now of ‘American Idol’… And still going in my right mind, that’s impossible at this stage in life.”

What does being called an icon and a legend mean? “You got older and wiser… I know a lot of stuff… You want to know about the tour, you want to know about writing, you want to know about survival, talk to me… Been there, done that, like being the parent… That’s who I am right now, that’s what ‘icon’ means.”

Lionel, who was just inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, also told Melvin, “That’s a whole other ball game, that’s your peers.”

He smiled and said, “Just call my name.”