Italian TV Takes Center Stage at This Year’s ITTV Festival

Getty Images

Italy is all about the beautiful countryside and amazing food, but these days there is something else to celebrate… the TV!

The Italian TV Festival aims to promote Italy as a global provider of content and talent, and co-founders Valentina Martelli and Cristina Scognamillo just wrapped their fourth annual festival in L.A.

As fans continue bingeing “Gomorrah,” “Suburra,” and “My Brilliant Friend,” Valentina says, “Italia has a huge history in movies from Fellini on… Now we are back with what we call a renaissance in production.”

This year’s honorees included Italian actress and animal advocate Elisabetta Canalis and “Titanic” star Frances Fisher, LAFC soccer player Giorgio Chiellini, and Dame Helen Mirren and her husband Taylor Hackford.

While Helen appeared virtually, Taylor was there to accept the award. He told us, “We couldn’t be more thrilled because we are Italians… We’ve been there for 15 years.”

He said, “Italians are very special. They’re incredibly talented, artful. They’ve got a sense inside of real beauty and real ability and skill. And when you work with them, they make you look better.”