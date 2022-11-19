Adele Triumphantly Kicks Off Vegas Residency: 'We're Here Tonight — Together!'

A radiant Adele kicked off her long-awaited Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace Friday, thanking fans for "coming back to me" in the wake of the show's earlier postponement.

Awash in black, the singer said "Hello" to "Weekends with Adele," offering a 20-song set, some humor, and a disappearing act in a storm of confetti at the end!

"Thank you for coming back to me," The Guardian reports Adele told the crowd during the show, her first of 32 planned gigs.

Getty Images

She went on to say the show "looks just like I imagined it would," a huge difference from when she previously abruptly canceled the residency for fear of disappointing fans and failing to live up to her own potential as an artist.

"It's just perfect," she cooed. "Thank you!"

People magazine reports more than 4,000 fans watched the show, which opened with her iconic smash hit "Hello" and included "Rumor Has It," "Send My Love (To Your New Lover," "Rolling in the Deep," "When We Were Young," and many more.

She apologized for the previous cancellation — which left many ticket holders stranded with expensive travel arrangements — saying, "I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience or any disappointment. We're here tonight — together!"

Other highlights included flames during "Set Fire to the Rain," and Adele mingling with audience members while performing, also asking them to recount fave childhood memories.

Getty Images

She even pelted fans with merch and other goodies, gamely making use of a T-shirt gun to do it!

Earlier in the day, before her triumph, the crooner took to Instagram to pour out her soul about how nervous she was, writing, "I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?"

Stage fright is nothing new for Adele, who went on to reveal, "I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x."

These rescheduled shows were picked up after she called the whole thing off temporarily in July. They will run through March 25.